Tuesday, February 20, 2024
DS Polo, BN Polo triumphant in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo
Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  DS Polo and BN Polo secured victories in their respective matches in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Champion­ship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 at the Lahore Polo Club on Monday. 

DS Polo clinched a decisive win against Olympia/AZB Polo by 11-8. Max Charlton from DS Polo led the charge with an im­pressive tally of nine goals, sup­ported by Ahmed Ali Tiwana’s two goals. On the Olympia/AZB side, Nicolas Corti contributed four goals, with Valentin No­villo Astrada adding three and Ahmed Zubair Butt scoring one. 

The match kicked off with DS Polo quickly establishing a 3-0 lead, despite Olympia/AZB’s ef­fort to narrow the gap to 1-3 by the end of the first chukker. The teams were neck-and-neck in the second chukker, but DS Polo managed to maintain their lead. The intensity picked up in the third chukker, with DS Polo ex­tending their advantage to 8-5. Dominating the fourth chukker, DS Polo secured their win, de­spite a strong finish from Olym­pia/AZB in the final chukker. The day’s second match was a nail-biter between BN Polo and Dia­mond Paints/Master Paints, end­ing in a 9-8 victory for BN Polo in sudden death. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the standout for BN Polo, netting seven goals, while Santiago Loza contributed two.

Our Staff Reporter

