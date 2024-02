A powerful earthquake hit the areas around Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday. According to the seismic center, the earthquake measured 5.0 in magnitude and affected various parts of Gilgit. The epicenter was reported to be 60km southeast of Gilgit.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in northeastern Pakistan, northern India, western China, Afghanistan, and far southeastern Tajikistan. As of now, there are no initial reports of any damage or casualties caused by the earthquake.