Earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD - Earthquake of 5 magnitude struck various parts of Gil­git-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer, Diamer districts, sending tremors through the region earlier on Mon­day. According to a private news channel, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the epi­center of the earthquake was recorded 45 km south­east of Gilgit, with a depth of 25 kilometers, causing tremors across the region. Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt in Skardu, Kharmang District, Ghanche District and Hun­za. Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of relief to the affected communities. Authorities were actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coor­dinated response to any de­velopments.