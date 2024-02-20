Easypaisa empowers users with ‘Savings Pocket’ for financial independence

LAHORE - Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has introduced its latest breakthrough offering, the ‘Savings Pocket’. This revolutionary feature is not just about saving funds; rather it aims to provide users financial freedom through secure goal-based savings and streamlined financial management, eliminating the need for conventional, cumbersome methods.
Easypaisa’s unique product offering challenges the outdated norms that force users to resort to unconventional methods for keeping their money safe. ‘Savings Pocket’ embodies Easypaisa’s commitment to financial inclusivity and empowerment, providing a practical solution that aligns with modern lifestyles. The ‘Savings Pocket’ is not just about saving; it’s about empowering users, especially women. A fundamental question is asked through this offering, i.e., why must dupattas and handbags be used as a safe for women’s money? Why can’t they use pockets? With ‘Savings Pocket’, women can take control of their finances directly from their phones through the Easypaisa App, eliminating the need for external storage solutions.
This innovative feature embodies financial inclusivity by addressing the unique financial needs of women, offering them autonomy, security, and convenience. Users can set savings goals and track their progress effortlessly, empowering them to achieve their financial aspirations. With easy access and early withdrawal options, ‘Savings Pocket’ provides users with complete control over their savings, ensuring flexibility and accessibility.