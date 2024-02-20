Easypaisa empowers users with ‘Savings Pocket’ for financial independence

LAHORE - Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digi­tal financial services platform, has introduced its latest breakthrough offering, the ‘Savings Pocket’. This revolutionary feature is not just about saving funds; rather it aims to provide users financial freedom through secure goal-based savings and streamlined financial management, eliminat­ing the need for conventional, cumbersome methods.

Easypaisa’s unique product of­fering challenges the outdated norms that force users to resort to unconventional methods for keeping their money safe. ‘Sav­ings Pocket’ embodies Easypaisa’s commitment to financial inclusiv­ity and empowerment, providing a practical solution that aligns with modern lifestyles. The ‘Sav­ings Pocket’ is not just about sav­ing; it’s about empowering users, especially women. A fundamental question is asked through this of­fering, i.e., why must dupattas and handbags be used as a safe for women’s money? Why can’t they use pockets? With ‘Savings Pock­et’, women can take control of their finances directly from their phones through the Easypaisa App, eliminating the need for ex­ternal storage solutions.

This innovative feature em­bodies financial inclusivity by addressing the unique financial needs of women, offering them autonomy, security, and conve­nience. Users can set savings goals and track their progress ef­fortlessly, empowering them to achieve their financial aspirations. With easy access and early with­drawal options, ‘Savings Pocket’ provides users with complete control over their savings, ensur­ing flexibility and accessibility.