ECP summons Nawaz Sharif

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice of summons to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid, who has challenged election results of NA-130 Lahore.

During the hearing, the counsel for Yasmin Rashid, said that police entered the office of returning officer at 10:30 pm, where Form 47 was being compiled.

The lawyer said that the police kicked out their polling agent and the returning officer was changed at night.

The counsel told the ECP that the result was prepared by the new returning officer. He said that according to Form 45, Yasmin Rashid was winning by 20,000 votes.

The lawyer further said that the announcement was running on all TV channels, but 101,000 votes were polled in favour of Nawaz Sharif from 33 polling stations. He said that this was a very huge case of rigging.

After hearing the argument, the ECP issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif and sought a report from the returning officer as well. The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 27.