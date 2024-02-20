Encouraging women entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurship has been growing rapidly throughout the globe. Women worldwide see entrepreneurship as a path to a better future. Many women in developing countries run businesses successfully, and many more aspire to become entrepreneurs. Like other developing countries, women’s enterprises are increasing in Pakistan, but still, a significant gender gap in entrepreneurship exists, which needs to be bridged through various initiatives.
As far as Balochistan is concerned, sadly, it is generally perceived as a male-gendered concept. This is why the women who start their businesses have to face some teething problems. It is generally seen that women in Balochistan are discouraged to take up entrepreneurship by family, self, and societal factors. Once they take up entrepreneurship, they are hindered from continuing with their enterprises by factors that include competition in the market, especially from national large companies, lack of access to the market, lack of access to raw materials, lack of capital or finance, lack of marketing knowledge, lack of production, poor infrastructure, inadequate power supply, and lack of business training.
It is also observed in Balochistan that women are not the ones who have been forced into sectors of the province. The provincial government ought to come up with more supporting and assisting hands to mainly embolden women entrepreneurs in all sectors of the province.
IJAZ SAL MUHAMMAD,
Kolowaha Ashall.