KARACHI - The Sindh Law, Parliamen­tary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department on Monday notified Advocate Erum Gul and Advocate Ra­jendar Kumar Chhabria as Law Officer/ Assistant Ad­vocate General (AAG) with immediate effect. The above officers have been appointed in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule -3-D of the Sindh Law Officers (Condi­tions of Service) Rule 1940, the Competent Authority i.e. Chief Minister Sindh.