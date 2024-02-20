EU launches Red Sea mission as US ship attacked twice

DUBAI - The European Union (EU) launched a naval mission on Monday to protect Red Sea shipping from Yemen’s Huthis as a US-owned cargo vessel repeatedly came un­der fire in the region.

The Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been attacking the vital shipping lane since Novem­ber in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Pales­tinians in Gaza during the Israel-Palestinians war.

The EU aims to have the mission -- called Aspides, Greek for shield -- up and running in a “few weeks” with at least four vessels, an official said on Friday, ahead of Monday’s official launch.

“Europe will ensure free­dom of navigation in the Red Sea, working alongside our international partners,” Eu­ropean Commission Presi­dent Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The United States is al­ready spearheading its own naval coalition in the area and has conducted retalia­tory strikes on the Huthis in Yemen along with Britain.

The dozens of Huthi at­tacks have roiled shipping in the Red Sea, forcing some companies to take alterna­tive routes including a two-week detour around the tip of southern Africa.

In the latest incident, a Greek-flagged, US-owned cargo ship was attacked twice in two hours in the Gulf of Aden, which adjoins the Red Sea, maritime secu­rity firm Ambrey said.

The Greek-flagged bulk carrier reported a “missile attack” before another pro­jectile hit the water just me­tres from the ship, Ambrey said. No injuries or damage were reported in either inci­dent and the ship was con­tinuing its journey to Aden, the report said.

Earlier, the Huthis claimed an attack on a British ship in the Gulf of Aden that was earlier reported by Ambrey.

The ship is “now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden”, the Huthis’ military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement. The claim could not be in­dependently verified. As the attacks continued, Qatar’s energy minister called for a ceasefire in Gaza to end the insecurity in the Red Sea, which has disrupted hy­drocarbon deliveries along with other trade.

Saad al-Kaabi, who is also the chief executive of state-owned QatarEnergy, said the “root of the prob­lem” in the Red Sea, where the Huthis have targeted commercial vessels, “is the Israeli invasion of Gaza”. “Hopefully there is a cease­fire soon that will stop that so that the economic impact on the entire world stops,” he said at a ground-break­ing ceremony for a new pet­rochemicals plant on Qa­tar’s northeast coast. Italian top diplomat Antonio Tajani confirmed the EU mission’s launch during a meeting of foreign minis­ters in Brussels, calling it “an important step towards com­mon European defence”. The overall com­mander of the EU mission will be Greek, while the lead officer in operational control at sea will be Italian.