Excise Dept provides civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD - Un­der the ICT doorstep initia­tive, the Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of the feder­al capital for vehicle regis­tration and access to var­ious essential services at Fatima Jinnah Park (Bolan Gate) on Monday. The ex­cise staff, stationed at the park’s parking lot from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, will assist citizens from nearby ar­eas of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F-9 through a dedicated van, as direct­ed by Deputy Commission­er Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, according to ICT Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Tabassum.