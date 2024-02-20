Excise Dept provides civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD - Under the ICT doorstep initiative, the Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of the federal capital for vehicle registration and access to various essential services at Fatima Jinnah Park (Bolan Gate) on Monday. The excise staff, stationed at the park’s parking lot from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, will assist citizens from nearby areas of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F-9 through a dedicated van, as directed by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, according to ICT Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Tabassum.