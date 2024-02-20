Tuesday, February 20, 2024
FAPUASA calls for VCs appointment in KP varsities

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   Dr Zafar Hayat Khan, General Secretary Federation of All Pakistan Universities’ Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has said that unnecessary delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors in 19 universities of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa started raising suspicions. 

In a press statement Dr Zafar Hayat said that FAPUASA demands maintenance of merit and trans­parency in the complete process. Further delay in is­suance of notifications will only pave the way for fur­thering the crisis in higher education of the province.

