FAPUASA calls for VCs appointment in KP varsities

MARDAN - Dr Zafar Hayat Khan, General Secretary Federation of All Pakistan Universities’ Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has said that unnecessary delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors in 19 universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started raising suspicions.
In a press statement Dr Zafar Hayat said that FAPUASA demands maintenance of merit and transparency in the complete process. Further delay in issuance of notifications will only pave the way for furthering the crisis in higher education of the province.