FAPUASA calls for VCs appointment in KP varsities

MARDAN - Dr Zafar Hayat Khan, General Secretary Federation of All Pakistan Universities’ Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has said that unnecessary delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors in 19 universities of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa started raising suspicions.

In a press statement Dr Zafar Hayat said that FAPUASA demands maintenance of merit and trans­parency in the complete process. Further delay in is­suance of notifications will only pave the way for fur­thering the crisis in higher education of the province.