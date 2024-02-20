Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

Agencies
February 20, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March. A spokesman for the department said on Monday, “Suitable temperature for summer vegetables is between 20 to 35 degree centigrade.” He said that farmers should use seeds having growth ratio of not less than 80 percent. Growers must seek guidance from the Agriculture department to sow such varieties of vegetables which are resistant against insects and climate changes. Spokesman said that under kitchen gardening people could grow summer vegetables in homes as well.

