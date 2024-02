An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday discharged former minister of state Farrukh Habib from the judicial complex carnage case.

A former PTI member, Farrukh appeared before Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain along with his counsel. The investigating officer of the case told the court that the department did not seek the arrest of the accused.

On his statement, Farrukh withdrew his application for pre-arrest bail and the court discharged him from the case.