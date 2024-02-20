Fertilizers vital to increase per acre produce

FAISALABAD - The agronomists from the Research Information Unit of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) have said that in the cur­rent era, it is not possible to increase agricultural production without prop­er use of fertilizers. The fertilizers with secondary nutritional components are of particular impor­tance for proper growth of plants. The use of fertilizer is also very important from an economic point of view. The farmers by utilizing fertilizer of Rs 1 can get ad­ditional production of up to Rs9. They said types of fertilizers could be divided into three parts. The first, major components fertil­izers, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, were much needed for the crops. On the second, secondary components fertilizers, including calcium, magne­sium, sulphur had positive effects on the crops. Third, minor components of fer­tilizers can also be ben­eficial to provide financial benefits to farmers.