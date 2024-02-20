Fertilizers vital to increase per acre produce

FAISALABAD - The agronomists from the Research Information Unit of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) have said that in the current era, it is not possible to increase agricultural production without proper use of fertilizers. The fertilizers with secondary nutritional components are of particular importance for proper growth of plants. The use of fertilizer is also very important from an economic point of view. The farmers by utilizing fertilizer of Rs 1 can get additional production of up to Rs9. They said types of fertilizers could be divided into three parts. The first, major components fertilizers, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, were much needed for the crops. On the second, secondary components fertilizers, including calcium, magnesium, sulphur had positive effects on the crops. Third, minor components of fertilizers can also be beneficial to provide financial benefits to farmers.