Fifth PML-N, PPP meeting ends, deadlock persists

On Monday, the deadlock in the political arena continued as the fifth round of talks between the coordination committees of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ended without reaching a resolution.

The meeting, held at the residence of PML-N senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar in parliament lodges in Islamabad, saw the participation of prominent figures from both parties. The PPP delegation comprised Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and others.

Despite a three-hour deliberation, the negotiation hit a snag prompting a temporary halt, with both parties resolving to reconvene at 10 pm. During this interval, successful discussions between PML-N and MQM-P resulted in MQM-P pledging its support for the PML-N.

Following the PML-N-MQM-P meeting, Sindh governor and MQM-P leader Kamran Tessori engaged in an informal dialogue with journalists, reiterating the parties' unified stance in navigating the complexities of government formation.

Tessori affirmed, "We stand united in the challenging task of government formation. MQM-P has assured full support, and we anticipate the issuance of an official declaration later today."

Nevertheless, the anticipated second round of talks between PML-N and PPP at 10 pm did not materialise, leaving PML-N leaders waiting. Eventually, at 11 pm, the PML-N concluded their meeting, announcing that discussions with PPP would resume the following morning.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, a decision regarding PPP's inclusion in the cabinet remained elusive. Optimism, however, persists within PML-N circles, with sources expressing confidence that an agreement with PPP will be reached soon.

Speaking informally to reporters post-meeting, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar conveyed a positive trajectory in the ongoing discussions, asserting that talks with the PPP committee would resume the next morning.

He hinted at predetermined aspects concerning PPP's integration into the federal cabinet.