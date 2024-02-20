First Lady advocates floral art therapy

KARACHI - First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasised that floral art transcend­ed mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being. Speaking as the chief guest at an award ceremony for the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP), cel­ebrating their triumphs in the Bloom Oman competition in Muscat, Oman, she highlighted the stress-relieving and mood-enhancing qualities of gar­dening and floral cultivation.

Addressing the gathering, the first lady underscored the collective re­sponsibility to nurture both environ­ment and mental health, noting that a significant portion of the country’s population grappled with mental health challenges, with many unable to seek professional help.

She advocated for the regular or­ganisation of floral art events to not only beautify surroundings but also engage younger generations in health-promoting activities.

Recognising the FASP’s remark­able achievement of securing 11 awards for Pakistan in the Bloom Oman competition, she praised their contributions to elevating the coun­try’s standing.

Samina Arif Alvi urged attend­ees to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection, a cause she has championed, leading to a no­table reduction in related mortality rates over the past five years.

Further, she called for advocacy on behalf of persons with disabili­ties and mental health, emphasis­ing the importance of inclusive awareness efforts.

Concluding the event, the first lady distributed awards and certificates of appreciation to FASP members, recognizing their invaluable contri­butions to Pakistan’s success in the floral art competition Bloom Oman.