Four MPAs-elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

ISLAMABAD - Four independent candi­dates elected to the Pun­jab Assembly joined var­ious political parties on Monday and submitted af­fidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Asad Abbas, an in­dependent candidate from PP-18, joined Majlis Wah­dat ul Muslimeen (MWM), while Awais Darishek from PP-296, Zahid Ismael from PP-270, and Ghazanfar Ab­bas from PP-91, joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty (IPP). The Election Com­mission has set up a facilita­tion centre at its secretariat to assist the independent candidates.