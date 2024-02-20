Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Four MPAs-elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

Agencies
February 20, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Four independent candi­dates elected to the Pun­jab Assembly joined var­ious political parties on Monday and submitted af­fidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Asad Abbas, an in­dependent candidate from PP-18, joined Majlis Wah­dat ul Muslimeen (MWM), while Awais Darishek from PP-296, Zahid Ismael from PP-270, and Ghazanfar Ab­bas from PP-91, joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty (IPP). The Election Com­mission has set up a facilita­tion centre at its secretariat to assist the independent candidates.

Agencies

