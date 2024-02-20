Government fails to implement project to establish NCC

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has failed to implement the project to establish Na­tional Curriculum Council (NCC) Secre­tariat, aims at evolving uniform curric­ulum for the entire Pakistan, after the lapse of eight and a half years and cost escalation of 616 percent.

The project was initially approved at the cost of Rs99.968 million in July 2015, and was supposed to be complet­ed in 2016-17, however, the cost has reached to Rs709.233 million and is now expected to be completed in June 2024, official source told The Nation.

The project for the establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat is being sponsored by Min­istry of Federal Education and Profes­sional Training and PC-I of the project has been revised six times since its in­ception.

The original PC-I for the project was approved by CDWP in 2015 at the cost of Rs99.968 million for the period of two years ie 2015-16 to 2016-17. The project was anticipated to be complet­ed in two years, however, due to late start of its actual execution and lack of human resources ie only 15 project staff were recruited out of proposed 49 staff members, said the source.

The project was first revised by CDWP in May 2017 with revised cost of Rs164.75 million and, extended for another year ie June 2018. On May 05, 2018 the CDWP considered 2nd re­vised PC-I due to inclusion of new ac­tivities and the project was extend­ed till June, 2019 with revised cost of Rs209.92 million to complete the planned activities.

The PC-1 was revised to incorporate changes in PSDP pay scale notified by Finance Division. PAO accorded exten­sion in implementation period up to June 06, 2020. The PC-I was revised 3rd time by CDWP meeting held on September 25, 2019, to align with the government policy to develop a Single National Curriculum (SNC) with a re­vised cost of Rs239.01 million. More­over, a university was to be hired for value addition in SNC, assessment framework and teacher training mod­ule. Later, CDWP considered 4th re­vised PC-I on October 12, 2020, with a revised cost of Rs425.1 million. How­ever, CDWP considered revised PC-I on February 06, 2021 without chang­ing cost and scope of the project with minor change of nomenclature of the project head. The CDWP meeting on October 19, 2022 considered the 6th revision of the project by keeping in view the important tasks to be done in coordination with the Provinces and Areas and other stakeholders

The task included the assessment framework on Nation Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP) for all Pakistan (Ac­tual assessment implementation is to be done, by the provinces and areas themselves).