Heavy snowfall causes chaos in north of Pakistan

Heavy rain and snowfall have caused chaos and tragedy in various parts of Pakistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, two people lost their lives due to the severe weather conditions.

In Punjab, cities were hit by thunderstorms and downpours.

The Upper Dir’s Kumrat Kalkot area experienced the most significant snowfall, while rain disrupted daily life in several areas of Khyber District.

Chitral and the Diamir area of Gilgit Baltistan were also affected by rain and snowfall, causing inconvenience for residents.



Terribly, landslides caused by heavy rains claimed the lives of two young men in Azad Kashmir and Swat. One of them, an eighth-grade student named Atif, was on his way to school when he was hit by stones during a landslide in Hattian Bala city.

Another tragic incident occurred in Swat, where heavy rain and snow triggered an avalanche, resulting in the loss of a young man’s life as his house was swept away.



More rains, snowfall likely in tourist points in Pakistan



Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts that Rains and snowfall are expected in...

The opposing weather also disturbed travel plans for tourists in popular destinations such as Galliyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran. Several areas received significant snowfall, with Naran experiencing more than 10 inches.

Furthermore, rainfall was reported in Lahore, Gujrat, Narowal, and other surrounding areas. The Met Office has forecasted continued rain, wind, and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over mountains, in various parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

A strong westerly wave has been affecting the upper and central regions of Pakistan since Sunday, leading to heavy rain and snowfall in Azad Kashmir. Restrained to heavy rain, wind, and rainstorms were also observed in several areas, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

Additionally, rain, wind, and thunderstorms were reported in different areas of Balochistan, with the possibility of light rain in parts of Karachi.