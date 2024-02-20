Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Heavy snowfall continues in Kaghan valley

APP
February 20, 2024
KAGHAN  -  Heavy rain and snowfall persist Monday contin­ued for second consecu­tive day in the mountain­ous regions of Mansehra and received up to two feet of snow. 

According to the de­tails, popular tour­ist destinations includ­ing Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran have experi­enced a mix of rain and substantial snowfall at intervals. Shogran and Kaghan received up to one foot of snow, while Naran and its adjacent areas received snow from one and a half to two feet.

In response to these weather conditions, Chairman and Direc­tor-General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Ja­meel Ahmed and Shabir Khan respectively, have issued directives for staff deployment with machinery to various locations. 

Furthermore, a state of high alert has been de­clared in the upper re­gions of Konsh Valley and Bhogarmang Valley, where snowfall persists in the mountains.

