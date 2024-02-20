Heavy snowfall hits Upper Dir, Swat

PESHAWAR - At least 148 travelers were rescued in the wake of intense snowfall in Upper Dir and Swat Valley, said security officials on Monday. Key roads and the Lowari Tunnel have been closed due to heavy snow accumulation. Local authorities and the Pakistani Army have swiftly initiated emergency measures to clear critical roadways and the Lowari Tunnel. In a rapid response, district administration and the military safely transported 148 stranded travelers to designated secure locations. Heavy machinery is being deployed to clear snow from all roads, ensuring accessibility across the affected areas. The Pakistan Army is actively engaged in rescuing a large number of travelers trapped in the Lowari Tunnel, ensuring their safe evacuation. Due to severe snowfall, traffic towards Chitral has been halted as a precautionary measure by local authorities. District administration and the Pakistan Army are providing essential supplies such as food and blankets to stranded travelers, offering support amidst challenging weather conditions. Snowfall continues in Kag han Valley Heavy rain and snowfall persist Monday continued for second consecutive day in the mountainous regions of Mansehra and received up to two feet of snow. According to the details, popular tourist destinations including Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran have experienced a mix of rain and substantial snowfall at intervals. Shogran and Kaghan received up to one foot of snow, while Naran and its adjacent areas received snow from one and a half to two feet. In response to these weather conditions, Chairman and Director-General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jameel Ahmed and Shabir Khan respectively, have issued directives for staff deployment with machinery to various locations. Furthermore, a state of high alert has been declared in the upper regions of Konsh Valley and Bhogarmang Valley, where snowfall persists in the mountains. Kalam receives 24 inches of snowfall The weather in Kalam valley of Swat became extremely cold on Monday after 24 inches of snowfall and 55mm rain was recorded in this scenic resort of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Met Office, 55-millimeter rain each was recorded in Said Sharif and Kalam in Swat while 24 inches of snowfall was recorded during the last 24 hours in Kalam. The Met Office further informed that Malam Jabba received 18 inches of snowfall while Drosh received 2 inches and Chitral and Dir Upper received 0.8 inches of snowfall. The rainfall recorded in other parts of the province was 41mm in Mardan, 32mm in Cherat, 30mm in Drosh, 28mm in Landikotal, 25mm in Parachinar, 21mm in Chital and 14mm in Bannu.