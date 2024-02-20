Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HEC told to align MPhil, PhD synopsis with Islamic teachings

HEC told to align MPhil, PhD synopsis with Islamic teachings
Web Desk
12:24 AM | February 20, 2024
National

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution advising the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to align the MPhil and PhD synopsis with the teachings of Islam based on logic, reason, and science.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir from Balochistan tabled the resolution in the 335th session of the Senate.

Reading out the motion loud before the house, he clarified that the word syllabus in the motion referred to synopsis and topics for research.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi did not oppose the motion.

The resolution stated: “The Senate recommends the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to develop guidelines for all the universities of Pakistan to update the syllabus of their MPhil and PhD programmes and align it with modern scientific requirements.”

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024