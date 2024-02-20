HEC told to align MPhil, PhD synopsis with Islamic teachings

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution advising the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to align the MPhil and PhD synopsis with the teachings of Islam based on logic, reason, and science.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir from Balochistan tabled the resolution in the 335th session of the Senate.

Reading out the motion loud before the house, he clarified that the word syllabus in the motion referred to synopsis and topics for research.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi did not oppose the motion.

The resolution stated: “The Senate recommends the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to develop guidelines for all the universities of Pakistan to update the syllabus of their MPhil and PhD programmes and align it with modern scientific requirements.”