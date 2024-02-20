IB upgraded to division level under Cabinet Sectt

ISLAMABAD - The civilian intelligence agency “Intelligence Bu­reau” has been officially upgraded and made a division under the Cabi­net Secretariat.

A notification about the upgradation has been issued by the Cabi­net Division with the approval of the caretak­er prime minister.

The notification says the Intelligence Bureau has been made an inde­pendent division work­ing under the Cabinet Secretariat. The notifi­cation further says that the Intelligence Bureau after the change of the status will have wider authority and financial autonomy. However, it will continue to work under the direct com­mand of the prime min­ister of Pakistan.

With the status of the di­vision, the director gener­al of the Bureau will now act as ex-officio secretary of the new division. The Intelligence Bureau is a federal government intel­ligence outfit and has of­fices across Pakistan. It has its own cadre of intelli­gence officers as well as of­ficers from police service of Pakistan. With the new changes, the dependen­cy of Intelligence Bureau on the Cabinet Division is now abolished and the in­stitution will be operating independently. These re­forms were the initiative of incumbent chief Fawad Asadullah Khan who is a BPS-22 officer of the Intel­ligence Bureau (IB) serv­ing since 20 May 2022.