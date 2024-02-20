IB upgraded to division level under Cabinet Sectt

ISLAMABAD - The civilian intelligence agency “Intelligence Bureau” has been officially upgraded and made a division under the Cabinet Secretariat.
A notification about the upgradation has been issued by the Cabinet Division with the approval of the caretaker prime minister.
The notification says the Intelligence Bureau has been made an independent division working under the Cabinet Secretariat. The notification further says that the Intelligence Bureau after the change of the status will have wider authority and financial autonomy. However, it will continue to work under the direct command of the prime minister of Pakistan.
With the status of the division, the director general of the Bureau will now act as ex-officio secretary of the new division. The Intelligence Bureau is a federal government intelligence outfit and has offices across Pakistan. It has its own cadre of intelligence officers as well as officers from police service of Pakistan. With the new changes, the dependency of Intelligence Bureau on the Cabinet Division is now abolished and the institution will be operating independently. These reforms were the initiative of incumbent chief Fawad Asadullah Khan who is a BPS-22 officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) serving since 20 May 2022.