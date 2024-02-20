Tuesday, February 20, 2024
IHC orders arrest of Islamabad DC in contempt of court case

Web Desk
5:40 PM | February 20, 2024
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to present Islamabad deputy commissioner the court after arresting him in a contempt case.

Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court heard a petition against Shehryar Afridi under MPO-III in connection with contempt of court case.

During proceedings of the case, the court was requested to exempt the Rawalpindi DC from attending the court which was turned down by the IHC. The court issued arrest warrants for the DC.

The court wrote in its ruling that DC Irfan Nawaz Memon must be arrested and presented in the court.

Later the court adjourned the hearing of the case against Shehryar Afridi under MPO-III on contempt of court case.

