Tuesday, February 20, 2024
IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure

Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday di­rected the telecom opera­tors to submit a report on the procedure of audio re­cordings. IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the audio-leak case involving Najmus Saqib and Bushra Bibi, also sought a report from media representatives to explain the mechanism of airing un­verified audios. During the course of hearing, Justice Babar expressed displea­sure over the absence of senior government officials, including the PTA chairman, PEMRA chairman, FIA di­rector generals and others despite court orders. He ob­served that how the officials had themselves decided not to appear before the court, and why the court should not issue their arrest war­rants for non-compliance of its directions, Justice Babar Sattar further directed for the submission of medical reports of the ailing govern­ment officials on the next date of hearing. Subsequent­ly, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

IB upgraded to division level under Cabinet Sectt

Staff Reporter

