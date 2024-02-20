Injured or dead, to be examined by medico-legal officer on duty: SHC

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court (SHC) while taking notice of complaints about forgery in the medico-legal certifi­cates has ordered that the attach­ment of coloured photographs and countersigning by multiple officers will have to be followed as the neces­sary procedures.

The bench of Justice Amjad Ali Sa­hito at Hyderabad Circuit on Monday ordered that besides a medico-legal officer, the police surgeon and the medical superintendent of the con­cerned health facility would have to countersign the certificate.

In absence of the two officers, the additional police surgeon and the ad­ditional MS could sign the legal docu­ment. The order has been given in a petition filed by Muhammad Siddique and others of Tando Allahyar district who challenged a medical certificate in a criminal case to be a fabricated one. The court observed that efforts were made to protect the innocent persons from the cases being registered on the basis of false and fabricated medical certificates against them. The judge stated that it had been noticed that most of the medical certificates and postmortem reports issued by the MLOs were challenged by the litigants before the medical boards.

Referring to the February 16 of­fice order of the Sindh health de­partment, justice Sahito said the secretary health had rightly taken the efforts in the light of the obser­vations of the court.

“In the light of the observations of the court, it is hereby directed that henceforth all injured victims shall be examined and autopsy of the dead bodies shall be conducted by the medico-legal officer or medical offi­cer on duty,” reads the office order.

“The MLO will have to take colored photographs of the injury or injuries of the victim and other medico-legal evidence and shall be made a part of the record,” it further added.

The health department made it incumbent upon the officials in­cluding the MLO, the police surgeon and the MS of the respective health facilities to countersign the medi­co-legal reports.

The SHC went on to direct all the civil judges and judicial magistrates in the province not to accept the medico-legal certificates and post­mortem reports if the same were not countersigned by the PS or APS and the MS or AMS of the respective hos­pitals or health facilities.

The court also ordered all the investigating officers (IOs) of the Sindh Police that they should ensure while collecting the certificates and the reports that they were counter­signed by those officers.

The SHC asked the court’s regis­trar to circulate the order to all the district and session judges for com­pliance by the magistrates and send its copy to the inspector general of Sindh Police for circulation to all the SSPs in the province.

“It is made clear that if any viola­tion of this order is made on part of the medical officers, the secretary health will be held responsible for the same and in case, it is violated by any of the IOs, IGP shall be respon­sible,” the order underlined.