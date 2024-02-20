JI's Senator Mushtaq demands resignation of chief election commissioner

The senators hailing from the opposition benches decried the alleged rigging in general elections held on Feb 8 across the country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami demanded resignation of chief election commissioner and said that action must be taken against him under the Article 6 (treason).

“It was a fake election. A judicial commission should be constituted to probe the election rigging,” JI’s senator said.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to seek an apology from the nation as it failed to hold transparent election on Feb 8.

“The election was already sold out even before the polling. We saw each and every type of rigging in this election,” he said, while speaking during the Senate session on Tuesday.

It is a developing story.