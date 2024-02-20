Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JI's Senator Mushtaq demands resignation of chief election commissioner

JI's Senator Mushtaq demands resignation of chief election commissioner
Web Desk
1:14 PM | February 20, 2024
National

 The senators hailing from the opposition benches decried the alleged rigging in general elections held on Feb 8 across the country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami demanded resignation of chief election commissioner and said that action must be taken against him under the Article 6 (treason).

“It was a fake election. A judicial commission should be constituted to probe the election rigging,” JI’s senator said.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to seek an apology from the nation as it failed to hold transparent election on Feb 8.

“The election was already sold out even before the polling. We saw each and every type of rigging in this election,” he said, while speaking during the Senate session on Tuesday.

It is a developing story.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024