Journalism is 4th pillar of the State: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD - “Journalism is the 4th pillar of the state. It has seen many advance­ments over the years and social media is one of them,” said Chief Justice Islamabad High Court while attending the oath-taking ceremony of a newly elected body of the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association at the IHC building on Monday.

He said that we have seen re­porting being different in three mediums but print media re­porting is still the most respon­sible form of journalism because each word counts and it’s writ­ten on paper; even on electronic media a person giving informa­tion can be seen but social media has a totally different dimension, observed CJ Amer Farooq.

“Overall the standard of re­porting is good but the only observation I have is that sub­missions and arguments during the proceedings in high-profile cases make the wrong headlines in the media. Nobody reads the judgment but our observations and questions which are for our understanding of the case are to­tally opposite of judgment,” said Chief Justice, Amer Farooq.

“We are public office hold­ers and we are also accountable to the people of Pakistan. Once the judgment is announced, it goes to the public domain. If the judgement is wrong it goes to the Supreme Court, nobody is perfect and we all have to strive for greatness,” said Justice Amer Farooq. He further added that we are all part of the system and we represent our organizations.

CJ Amer Farooq congratulated the newly elected President Fiaz Mehmood. Fiaz Mehmood as­sured that the association will en­sure quality journalism and it will also address the issues faced by journalists. Justice Traiq Mehm­ood Jahangiri of IHC, Naveed Hayat Malik, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Mu­nawaar Iqbal Duggal, Additional Attorney General Pakistan, Raja Irshad Kiyani, Deputy Attorney General Pakistan, Azmat Bashir Tarrar, Assistant Attorney Gener­al Pakistan, Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Secretary RIUJ, Journalist Saghir Ahmed Chaudry, Amir Saeed Ab­basi, Khalid Azeem and others attended the event. Justice Amer Farooq concluded his speech by saying that the media has the power to inform the masses which we don’t have. We don’t have our spokesperson. We can show the mirror to each other but within the giv­en framework and there will be chaos if we don’t respect each other.