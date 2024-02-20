Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday said that journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility. He said the media was the fourth pillar of state and today was an era of electronic and social media after the print media. He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHC­JA). The chief justice congratulated the new-elected body of IHCJA and said that the role of media was imperative to aware the public about court pro­ceedings. The reporters should, however, avoid re­porting of unnecessary and irrelevant discussions during the hearings. He said that when a court gave a verdict it became a matter of public domain. The verdicts could be criticized but at the same time the facts should be reported correctly. The chief justice said that they were answerable as public office-holders. Errors in decisions could be pos­sible and that was the reason that the people used to approach the apex court. “Every institution has its own respect,” he said, adding that only the facts should be reported instead of personal criticism.