KDA decides to auction land

KARACHI - The Karachi Development Author­ity (KDA) has decided in principle to auction its land from next month.

The money collected from the auction will be used to improve the administrative affairs of KDA and pay dues to the officers and employ­ees, said Director General (DG) KDA Naveed Anwar while presiding over a high-level meeting at Civic Centre Conference Room here on Monday.

He issued instructions to the con­cerned officials that a detailed report of the steps taken for the auction of government land last year should be submitted as soon as possible.

He said that land for auction should be identified and practical steps be taken for auction of land within the legal framework.

He further said that the KDA lands in Sarjani Town, Federal B Area and Korangi Town will be identified and auctioned. In this re­gard, the concerned officials should inform the public through adver­tisements in various newspapers and through social media.

An awareness campaign should be conducted so that more citizens can participate in the auction, he added.

Senior Director Land Raza Qaim Khani, Director Land Muhammad Shahid, Director IT Kamal Siddiqui, Director State and Enforcement Ar­shad Abbas, Additional Director Ja­meel Baloch, concerned executive engineers and other officers partici­pated in the meeting.