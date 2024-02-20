KMC council to meet on 22nd

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) at 2:30pm on February 22, 2024 at the Council Hall of Jamshed Nasrwanji Building (KMC Building) MA Jinnah Road, it was learnt on Monday. According to the agenda various resolutions will be tabled and formal approval will be obtained from the council. The agenda for the meeting besides others also have the resolution to award the Karachi Medal to those who have rendered great services to the city of Karachi. Other resolutions are regarding improving the services of hospitals run by the KMC under public-private partnership, renovation of KMC parks and installation of solar systems.