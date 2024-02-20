KMC council to meet on 22nd

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the gener­al meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) at 2:30pm on February 22, 2024 at the Council Hall of Jamshed Nasrwanji Building (KMC Building) MA Jinnah Road, it was learnt on Monday. Ac­cording to the agenda various reso­lutions will be tabled and formal approval will be obtained from the council. The agenda for the meeting besides others also have the resolu­tion to award the Karachi Medal to those who have rendered great ser­vices to the city of Karachi. Other resolutions are regarding improv­ing the services of hospitals run by the KMC under public-private part­nership, renovation of KMC parks and installation of solar systems.