Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Landslides leave thousands stuck on Karakoram Highway

Web Desk
9:36 PM | February 20, 2024
National

Heavy rains caused landslides on the Karakoram Highway, which connects Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. This left thousands stranded and blocked the road at around 50 points, including critical areas like Shetan Pari, Lotar, Hurban Nullah, Thor Nullah, and parts of GB’s Diamer district.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) is working with contractors to clear the blockades and aims to reopen the road by Wednesday morning. However, the difficult terrain and scale of the blockages present challenges.

The GB government issued an alert warning of heavy rainfall and snow from Feb 21 to 27, emphasizing the ongoing risk of adverse weather. This highlights the need for proactive measures to mitigate further disruptions and ensure the safety of residents and travelers.

The situation on the Karakoram Highway shows how mountainous regions and their infrastructure are vulnerable to extreme weather.

