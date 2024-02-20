Larkana commissioner chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI, polio eradication

LARKANA - The Larkana division Commissioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh has said that polio was a crippling disease and every child of 0-5 years of age must be administrated an oral polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign. All arrangements should be completed for its elimination campaign so that no child is left to administer the oral polio drops during the polio campaign. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on EPI and polio eradication in his office on Monday. The commissioner appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign commencing from February 26, 2024 up to March 3, 2024 and prevent them from lifelong disability. The commissioner directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan alongwith their district health officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the forthcoming national anti-polio campaign successful. He further said that during the campaign; oblige all the staff especially the lady health workers to go door to door to administrate polio drops among the children so that no child is left behind and if anyone is negligent during duty, strict action will be taken against them. The commissioner said that the officials of health department take best efforts and give accurate information about any issues face by officials of health department so that the campaign can be successful. On this occasion, the commissioner addressed the deputy commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts through video link and said that they should monitor the work daily and also monitor the transit points in their respective districts during the polio campaign. He also directed the officials of the health department that they should increase the number of LHVs and LHWs and especially the children traveling in buses, vans and incoming and outgoing vehicles should be vaccinated against polio so that no child is left behind.