Larkana commissioner chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI, polio eradication

LARKANA - The Larkana division Commis­sioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh has said that polio was a crip­pling disease and every child of 0-5 years of age must be administrated an oral polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign. All arrange­ments should be completed for its elimination campaign so that no child is left to ad­minister the oral polio drops during the polio campaign. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on EPI and polio eradication in his office on Monday. The com­missioner appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vac­cinated during the anti-polio campaign commencing from February 26, 2024 up to March 3, 2024 and prevent them from lifelong disability. The com­missioner directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan alongwith their district health officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their su­pervision to make the forth­coming national anti-polio campaign successful. He fur­ther said that during the cam­paign; oblige all the staff espe­cially the lady health workers to go door to door to admin­istrate polio drops among the children so that no child is left behind and if anyone is negli­gent during duty, strict action will be taken against them. The commissioner said that the officials of health depart­ment take best efforts and give accurate information about any issues face by officials of health department so that the campaign can be successful. On this occasion, the commis­sioner addressed the deputy commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kan­dhkot districts through video link and said that they should monitor the work daily and also monitor the transit points in their respective districts during the polio campaign. He also directed the officials of the health department that they should increase the number of LHVs and LHWs and especially the children traveling in buses, vans and incoming and outgo­ing vehicles should be vacci­nated against polio so that no child is left behind.