Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Life imprisonment awarded for Attock murder convict

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -   Additional Sessions Judge Attock, Shaukat Ali, has sentenced murder con­vict Rehmatullah to life im­prisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million. Reh­mat Ullah was found guilty of murdering Khawar Ishti­aq in 2022. Simultaneously, Additional Sessions Judge Fatehjang, Arshad Iqbal, handed down a five-year imprisonment sentence to drug peddler Said Ghafoor. In a separate operation, the police arrested four mo­torcycle lifters—Nawazish, Atif, Jameel, and Saeed—from different areas and re­covered stolen motorbikes from their possession. The arrests mark a significant step in curbing motorcycle theft in the region.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024