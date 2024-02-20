Life imprisonment awarded for Attock murder convict

ATTOCK - Additional Sessions Judge Attock, Shaukat Ali, has sentenced murder con­vict Rehmatullah to life im­prisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million. Reh­mat Ullah was found guilty of murdering Khawar Ishti­aq in 2022. Simultaneously, Additional Sessions Judge Fatehjang, Arshad Iqbal, handed down a five-year imprisonment sentence to drug peddler Said Ghafoor. In a separate operation, the police arrested four mo­torcycle lifters—Nawazish, Atif, Jameel, and Saeed—from different areas and re­covered stolen motorbikes from their possession. The arrests mark a significant step in curbing motorcycle theft in the region.