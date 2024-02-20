Life imprisonment awarded for Attock murder convict

ATTOCK - Additional Sessions Judge Attock, Shaukat Ali, has sentenced murder convict Rehmatullah to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million. Rehmat Ullah was found guilty of murdering Khawar Ishtiaq in 2022. Simultaneously, Additional Sessions Judge Fatehjang, Arshad Iqbal, handed down a five-year imprisonment sentence to drug peddler Said Ghafoor. In a separate operation, the police arrested four motorcycle lifters—Nawazish, Atif, Jameel, and Saeed—from different areas and recovered stolen motorbikes from their possession. The arrests mark a significant step in curbing motorcycle theft in the region.