Meeting reviews budgetary demands of KP varsities

PESHAWAR - The joint committee of the Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC), comprising se­nior representatives from HEC, the Min­istry of Finance government of Pakistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government entities, concluded its sessions on Febru­ary 17-18, 2024, at the HEC regional cen­tre in Peshawar.

The purpose of the meeting was to review and rationalise the budgetary demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities while as­sessing their efforts in implementing HEC’s financial reform guidelines.

During the assessment of Khyber Medi­cal University (KMU) Peshawar’s budget­ary requirements, Ms Samina Durrani, Di­rector Finance HEC, commended the efforts of the KMU team under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq. She in­formed the committee members that KMU has exhibited remarkable growth in aca­demic, research, and financial matters, not only within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also nationally and internationally.

KMU has distinguished itself by attracting foreign reserves through its successful re­search projects, positioning itself as a lead­ing medical university both nationally and internationally.

Ms Durrani extended an invitation to the Vice Chancellor of KMU for an upcoming workshop at HEC Islamabad.

The workshop aims to showcase KMU’s successful journey under Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq’s visionary leadership, which has pro­pelled KMU to the top rankings of uni­versities through strategic planning in a remarkably short time.

The successful assessment and recogni­tion of KMU’s achievements underscore its commitment to excellence in academia, re­search, and financial management.