Men arrested for 'stabbing wife to death', 'torturing mother'

In two separate crimes reported in Rawalpindi, a man was arrested for murdering his wife, and another for torturing and expelling his mother out of the house.

A suspect Amjad was arrested over the accusation of stabbing his wife, Allah Rakhi, to death over a domestic dispute, said the police spokesperson, adding that the accused had fled after committing the crime.



The case of the incident was registered in Gujjar Khan police station on the complaint of the victim's son. Superintended Police (SP) Saddar Nabil Khokar vowed that the suspect would be punished.

"The arrest of such suspects involved in heinous crimes is important to provide justice," he added.

Another incident took place in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station of the same city in which police arrested a son for torturing his mother and expelling her out of the house.

The victim filed an application, stating that her son, Kamran, tortured "her brutally and occupied the house forcibly".

At the request of the applicant, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Kamran.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the suspect. He said that violence against old-age parents is an unimaginable and deplorable act.

In another sorrowful incident, a man committed suicide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over a property dispute in Sargodha.

Police said Ali Ahmed, 35, had a property dispute with his brother Nadeem, wife Rukhsana, nephew Akmal, and niece Muneeba. Today, he entered the house of his brother and opened fire at them.

As a result, his nephew Akmal died on the spot while others sustained injuries. Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.

