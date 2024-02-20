Mills manager seeks IGP help for registration of FIR

PESHAWAR - The management of M/S Tribal Textile Mills, DI Khan has requested the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for registration of a burglary FIR in a break-in incident at the mills.

In an application to the provincial police chief, the Manager Admin, M/S Tribal Textile Mills, Moham­mad Safdar said that on February 14, 2024 a group of 15 to 16 individuals break into the mills premises at approximately 12:30am and took all security guards hostage and stolen electronic goods including back­up of the CCTV cameras, before leaving the mills.

The spinning textile unit is located on Tank Road, at Bacha Abad in DI Khan.

Upon receiving the information regarding occur­rence of the incident, the manager approached the concerned police station early in the morning to lodge a FIR. The concerned police station recorded the complaint in the daily register but despite repeat­ed requests for the registration of the FIR and initia­tion of an investigation, SHO, Atta Ullah did not re­spond. They manager of the mills has also requested the Inspector General of Police to intervene into the matter to direct the relevant authorities to register the FIR, conduct a thorough investigation in the inci­dent and arrest the culprits.