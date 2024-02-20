Mills manager seeks IGP help for registration of FIR

PESHAWAR - The management of M/S Tribal Textile Mills, DI Khan has requested the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for registration of a burglary FIR in a break-in incident at the mills.
In an application to the provincial police chief, the Manager Admin, M/S Tribal Textile Mills, Mohammad Safdar said that on February 14, 2024 a group of 15 to 16 individuals break into the mills premises at approximately 12:30am and took all security guards hostage and stolen electronic goods including backup of the CCTV cameras, before leaving the mills.
The spinning textile unit is located on Tank Road, at Bacha Abad in DI Khan.
Upon receiving the information regarding occurrence of the incident, the manager approached the concerned police station early in the morning to lodge a FIR. The concerned police station recorded the complaint in the daily register but despite repeated requests for the registration of the FIR and initiation of an investigation, SHO, Atta Ullah did not respond. They manager of the mills has also requested the Inspector General of Police to intervene into the matter to direct the relevant authorities to register the FIR, conduct a thorough investigation in the incident and arrest the culprits.