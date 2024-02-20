Moot on interfaith harmony begins at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The first two-day interna­tional conference on inter­faith harmony has started at the Islamia University of Ba­hawalpur. In his presidential address in the opening ses­sion, Senior Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sci­ences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum said that the main theme of this year is the role of reli­gious harmony in global sus­tainability. At this conference, from many countries includ­ing Pakistan, Brunei Darus­salam, USA, Uganda, Belgium and Malaysia eminent schol­ars like Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, Prof. Dr. Tne Wick­man, Prof. Dr. Charles Cohen, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz Ali, Prof. Dr. Herman, Prof. Dr. Christopher Miller, Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Pracha, Pandit Marari Lal Badhanal, Rever­end Munawar Shahzad Umar, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Muham­mad Rizq, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Arshad Munir Laghari, Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Langriyal, Chairman Department of Is­lamic Studies, Bahauddin Za­karia University Multan, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadoos Suhaib, Chairman Islamic Research Center, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Prof. Dr. Zia ur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Ab­dul Ghaffar, Dr. Abu-ul-Hasan Shabbir Ahmed, Dr. Mu­hammad Imran, Dr. Ayesha Qurarat-ul-Ain and Dr. Riaz Ahmed Saeed, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed participated. She said that the purpose of establish­ing educational institutions is not only to equip students with education but to solve social problems is also an important manifesto of edu­cational institutions. In this way, the creation of modern knowledge becomes possible or the ways are developed for it. Being a history-making institution, the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur is the guardian of such binding tra­ditions. Along with the train­ing of students, successful ef­forts have been made to solve social problems. On this oc­casion, along with students and teachers, along with the most reliable Muslim, Chris­tian, Hindu, and Sikh scholars and professors of universities and colleges of Pakistan.