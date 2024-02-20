Moot on interfaith harmony begins at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The first two-day international conference on interfaith harmony has started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. In his presidential address in the opening session, Senior Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum said that the main theme of this year is the role of religious harmony in global sustainability. At this conference, from many countries including Pakistan, Brunei Darussalam, USA, Uganda, Belgium and Malaysia eminent scholars like Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, Prof. Dr. Tne Wickman, Prof. Dr. Charles Cohen, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz Ali, Prof. Dr. Herman, Prof. Dr. Christopher Miller, Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Pracha, Pandit Marari Lal Badhanal, Reverend Munawar Shahzad Umar, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Muhammad Rizq, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Arshad Munir Laghari, Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Langriyal, Chairman Department of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadoos Suhaib, Chairman Islamic Research Center, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Prof. Dr. Zia ur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Abu-ul-Hasan Shabbir Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Imran, Dr. Ayesha Qurarat-ul-Ain and Dr. Riaz Ahmed Saeed, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed participated. She said that the purpose of establishing educational institutions is not only to equip students with education but to solve social problems is also an important manifesto of educational institutions. In this way, the creation of modern knowledge becomes possible or the ways are developed for it. Being a history-making institution, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the guardian of such binding traditions. Along with the training of students, successful efforts have been made to solve social problems. On this occasion, along with students and teachers, along with the most reliable Muslim, Christian, Hindu, and Sikh scholars and professors of universities and colleges of Pakistan.