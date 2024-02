PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan on Tuesday said that the former prime minister has condemned the alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.



"Mother of post-polls rigging was done on the night of general elections," Aleema Khan quoted Imran as saying.

The politician's sister conveyed his messaged from the Adiala jail, saying that the former PTI chairman also criticised internet suspension and delay in the start of polling on the day of ballot.