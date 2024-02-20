MoU signed to make Pakistan food self-sufficient

ISLAMABAD - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the Green Corporate Initiative and Organic Pakistan, marking a crucial step towards revolutionizing agriculture in Pakistan. The agreement aims to ensure food sovereignty and environmental sustainability in the country.
The Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) and Organic Pakistan (OP) have officially entered into the MoU, focusing on spearheading a transformative journey towards smart and sustainable agriculture. The key objectives include environmental conservation, urban farming practices, and making Pakistan self-sufficient in food production.
The signed agreement is a strategic move to shift Pakistan from being dependent on food imports to becoming a self-sufficient and food-exporting nation. Additionally, the partnership aims to elevate the status of farmers by integrating them into the mainstream economic development, particularly in the agriculture policy debate.
The MoU, signed at the Green Corporate Initiative Pvt. Limited’s head office, establishes a robust framework for collaboration. Through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and innovation-centric initiatives, both organizations aim to foster resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity within the agricultural sector.
Shahid Nazeer, CEO of Corporate Green Initiative, expressed, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to drive smart sustainable development and environmental stewardship in Pakistan.” Nadeem Iqbal, CEO of Organic Pakistan, added, “Together, we aim to harness the transformative power of agriculture to address pressing challenges and build a more resilient and prosperous future for Pakistan, empowering the Kisaan of Pakistan.”
Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) is a strategic initiative dedicated to ensuring food security, focusing on agriculture, environmental conservation, and community empowerment. On the other hand, Organic Pakistan is a pioneering organization committed to advancing sustainable solutions in agriculture, food, health, and environmental security, established in 2006.