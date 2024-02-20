ISLAMABAD - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday be­tween the Green Corporate Initia­tive and Organic Pakistan, marking a crucial step towards revolution­izing agriculture in Pakistan. The agreement aims to ensure food sovereignty and environmental sustainability in the country.

The Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) and Organic Pakistan (OP) have officially entered into the MoU, focusing on spearheading a transformative journey towards smart and sustainable agriculture. The key objectives include environ­mental conservation, urban farm­ing practices, and making Pakistan self-sufficient in food production.

The signed agreement is a stra­tegic move to shift Pakistan from being dependent on food imports to becoming a self-sufficient and food-exporting nation. Additional­ly, the partnership aims to elevate the status of farmers by integrat­ing them into the mainstream eco­nomic development, particularly in the agriculture policy debate.

The MoU, signed at the Green Corporate Initiative Pvt. Limit­ed’s head office, establishes a ro­bust framework for collaboration. Through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and innova­tion-centric initiatives, both orga­nizations aim to foster resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity within the agricultural sector.

Shahid Nazeer, CEO of Corpo­rate Green Initiative, expressed, “This partnership marks a signif­icant milestone in our collective efforts to drive smart sustainable development and environmen­tal stewardship in Pakistan.” Na­deem Iqbal, CEO of Organic Paki­stan, added, “Together, we aim to harness the transformative power of agriculture to address pressing challenges and build a more resil­ient and prosperous future for Pa­kistan, empowering the Kisaan of Pakistan.”

Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) is a strategic initiative dedicated to ensuring food security, focusing on agriculture, environmental conser­vation, and community empower­ment. On the other hand, Organic Pakistan is a pioneering organiza­tion committed to advancing sus­tainable solutions in agriculture, food, health, and environmental security, established in 2006.