Multan Sultans bowlers dominate as Islamabad United stumble to 144

Multan Sultans bowlers Mohammad Ali and Abbas Afridi restricted Islamabad United to a modest total of 144 runs during the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Ali emerged as the standout performer for the Multan Sultans, dismantling Islamabad United's batting lineup with an impressive haul of 3 wickets for just 19 runs. Not far behind, Abbas Afridi showcased his bowling finesse by claiming another 3 wickets, though at the expense of 33 runs. The duo's efforts were well-supported by Usama Mir, who managed to snag 2 wickets for 29 runs, and David Willey, who added to the tally with a crucial wicket for 26 runs.

Islamabad United's innings never quite found its footing as the team struggled to build momentum, succumbing to the relentless pressure exerted by Multan's bowlers. Despite the shaky start, middle-order batsmen Agha Salman and Jordan Cox briefly ignited hopes with their valiant efforts. Salman, in particular, was a beacon of resilience, crafting a well-fought 52 off 43 deliveries, embellished with three boundaries and a pair of sixes. Jordan Cox, on his part, provided a much-needed impetus with a rapid 28-ball 41, punctuated with two fours and an equal number of sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, with a score of 13, and captain Shadab Khan, who managed 11 runs, were the only other players to reach double figures for Islamabad United. Interestingly, the Extras column, totaling 14, outscored both Azam and Shadab's individual contributions. Despite their efforts, these performances fell short of setting a formidable target, thereby laying the groundwork for an enthralling pursuit by Multan Sultans.

SCORES IN BRIEF

ISLAMABAD UNITED 144 in 20 overs (Agha Salman 52, Jordan Cox 41, Azam Khan 13, Shadab Khan 11; Mohammad Ali 3-33, Abbas Afridi 3-33, Usama Mir 2-29) vs MULTAN SULTANS.