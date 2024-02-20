Multan Sultans down Islamabad United to record second victory in HBL PSL 9

All-round Multan Sultans outshone Islamabad United by five wickets in the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Reeza Hendricks’ convincing half-century and captain Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s sensible knocks were the highlights of the match. Hendricks was top scorer for Multan Sultans with an impressive 58 off 46 balls that included six fours and one six while Captain Rizwan hammered 33-ball 43 runs with the help of six boundaries and two maximums. Iftikhar, in his superb knock, made unbeaten 18 runs off 17 balls laced with a splendid six. The home side succeeded in chasing the target on the second last ball of the match to register their second triumph of the league.

Earlier, Multan Sultans bowlers Mohammad Ali and Abbas Afridi restricted Islamabad United to a modest total of 144 runs. Mohammad Ali emerged as the standout performer for the Multan Sultans, dismantling Islamabad United's batting lineup with an impressive haul of 3 wickets for just 19 runs.

Not far behind, Abbas Afridi showcased his bowling finesse by claiming another 3 wickets, though at the expense of 33 runs. The duo's efforts were well-supported by Usama Mir, who managed to snag 2 wickets for 29 runs, and David Willey, who added to the tally with a crucial wicket for 26 runs.

Islamabad United's innings never quite found its footing as the team struggled to build momentum, succumbing to the relentless pressure exerted by Multan's bowlers. Despite the shaky start, middle-order batsmen Agha Salman and Jordan Cox briefly ignited hopes with their valiant efforts.

Salman, in particular, was a beacon of resilience, crafting a well-fought 52 off 43 deliveries, embellished with three boundaries and a pair of sixes. Jordan Cox, on his part, provided a much-needed impetus with a rapid 28-ball 41, punctuated with two fours and an equal number of sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, with a score of 13, and captain Shadab Khan, who managed 11 runs, were the only other players to reach double figures for Islamabad United. Interestingly, the Extras column, totaling 14, outscored both Azam and Shadab's individual contributions. Despite their efforts, these performances fell short of setting a formidable target, thereby laying the groundwork for an enthralling pursuit by Multan Sultans.

SCORES IN BRIEF

ISLAMABAD UNITED 144 in 20 overs (Agha Salman 52, Jordan Cox 41, Azam Khan 13, Shadab Khan 11; Mohammad Ali 3-33, Abbas Afridi 3-33, Usama Mir 2-29) vs MULTAN SULTANS (Reeza Hendricks 58, Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmad 18*; Naseem Shah 2-27) by 5 wickets.