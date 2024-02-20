Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nafay’s scintillating knock seals victory for Gladiators against Qalandars

Nafay’s scintillating knock seals victory for Gladiators against Qalandars
Azhar Khan
February 20, 2024
Headlines, Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Khawaja Nafay’s scintillating knock sealed a superb five-wicket victory for Quetta Gladi­ators against Lahore Qalandars in the fourth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the bustling Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night. 

Nafay, who emerged as the hero for the Gladiators and also player of the match, smashed a rapid 60 runs from just 31 balls, a spectacular effort that featured four boundaries and three sixes. His innings played a pivotal role in chasing down the formidable target of 188 set by the Lahore Qalandars. Key contributions also came from Saud Shakeel, who crafted a well-made 40, and Jason Roy, who added a quick­fire 24 to the scoreboard, ensur­ing their team crossed the finish line with finesse. The Qalandars’ bowling attack, despite show­casing variety, couldn’t stem the flow of runs from the Gladiators’ bats. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, and Sikander Raza each bagged a wicket, but it wasn’t enough to deter the determined chase from the Quetta Gladiators. 

IB upgraded to division level under Cabinet Sectt

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars amassed an impressive total of 187/7. The duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Jahandad Khan were at the forefront of this batting masterclass, propelling their team to a strong position against the Quetta Gladiators. 

Sahibzada Farhan, with a mag­nificent innings of 62 runs off 43 balls, decorated with six fours and three towering sixes, led the scoring for the Qalandars. Not far behind, Jahandad Khan’s ex­plosive unbeaten 45 from just 17 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes, provided the late in­nings thrust to steer their team to a competitive total. 

Despite the efforts of Quetta Gladiators’ bowlers, particularly Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Hasnain, who managed to claim two wickets each and were in­strumental in keeping the Qalan­dars from breaching the 200-run mark, the home team showcased their batting depth. Hosein, with his economical spell, conceded only 17 runs in his four overs, while Hasnain was a bit expen­sive but clinched crucial wickets, ending with figures of 2 for 50. 

AGP submits names of advocates in federation appeal against SC judgment in Sher Bano case

The Qalandars’ innings saw a few hiccups, with early wickets including that of Fakhar Zaman for just 6 runs, and Rassie van der Dussen contributing a mod­est 15. However, the middle to late order rallied, with signifi­cant contributions from the likes of Sikandar Raza and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who chipped in with 18 and 12 runs respectively. 

Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack, despite being on the re­ceiving end of the Qalandars’ onslaught, showed resilience. Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, and Abrar Ahmed each took a wicket, striving to cur­tail the flow of runs. However, the day belonged to the Qalan­dars’ batsmen, who set Gaddafi Stadium alight with their fiery batting display, setting a formi­dable target for the Gladiators to chase. The only match of to­day (Tuesday) will be played between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Multan Cricket Stadium at 7:00 pm.

Pakistan Armed Services Soldiers Board efforts to take care of retired soldiers lauded

SCORES IN BRIEF
QUETTA GLADIATORS
188/5 in 19.1 overs (Khawaja
Nafay 60*, Saud Shakeel
40, Jason Roy 24) beat LAHORE
QALANDARS 187/7 in
20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan
62, Jahandad Khan 45*; Akeal
Hosein 2-17, Mohammad
Hasnain 2-50) by 5 wickets.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024