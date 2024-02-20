Nafay’s scintillating knock seals victory for Gladiators against Qalandars

LAHORE - Khawaja Nafay’s scintillating knock sealed a superb five-wicket victory for Quetta Gladi­ators against Lahore Qalandars in the fourth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the bustling Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

Nafay, who emerged as the hero for the Gladiators and also player of the match, smashed a rapid 60 runs from just 31 balls, a spectacular effort that featured four boundaries and three sixes. His innings played a pivotal role in chasing down the formidable target of 188 set by the Lahore Qalandars. Key contributions also came from Saud Shakeel, who crafted a well-made 40, and Jason Roy, who added a quick­fire 24 to the scoreboard, ensur­ing their team crossed the finish line with finesse. The Qalandars’ bowling attack, despite show­casing variety, couldn’t stem the flow of runs from the Gladiators’ bats. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, and Sikander Raza each bagged a wicket, but it wasn’t enough to deter the determined chase from the Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars amassed an impressive total of 187/7. The duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Jahandad Khan were at the forefront of this batting masterclass, propelling their team to a strong position against the Quetta Gladiators.

Sahibzada Farhan, with a mag­nificent innings of 62 runs off 43 balls, decorated with six fours and three towering sixes, led the scoring for the Qalandars. Not far behind, Jahandad Khan’s ex­plosive unbeaten 45 from just 17 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes, provided the late in­nings thrust to steer their team to a competitive total.

Despite the efforts of Quetta Gladiators’ bowlers, particularly Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Hasnain, who managed to claim two wickets each and were in­strumental in keeping the Qalan­dars from breaching the 200-run mark, the home team showcased their batting depth. Hosein, with his economical spell, conceded only 17 runs in his four overs, while Hasnain was a bit expen­sive but clinched crucial wickets, ending with figures of 2 for 50.

The Qalandars’ innings saw a few hiccups, with early wickets including that of Fakhar Zaman for just 6 runs, and Rassie van der Dussen contributing a mod­est 15. However, the middle to late order rallied, with signifi­cant contributions from the likes of Sikandar Raza and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who chipped in with 18 and 12 runs respectively.

Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack, despite being on the re­ceiving end of the Qalandars’ onslaught, showed resilience. Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, and Abrar Ahmed each took a wicket, striving to cur­tail the flow of runs. However, the day belonged to the Qalan­dars’ batsmen, who set Gaddafi Stadium alight with their fiery batting display, setting a formi­dable target for the Gladiators to chase. The only match of to­day (Tuesday) will be played between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Multan Cricket Stadium at 7:00 pm.

SCORES IN BRIEF

QUETTA GLADIATORS

188/5 in 19.1 overs (Khawaja

Nafay 60*, Saud Shakeel

40, Jason Roy 24) beat LAHORE

QALANDARS 187/7 in

20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan

62, Jahandad Khan 45*; Akeal

Hosein 2-17, Mohammad

Hasnain 2-50) by 5 wickets.