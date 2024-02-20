Naqvi opens upgraded blocks of Services Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi’s unwavering commitment to serving humani­ty has transformed Services Hos­pital into a state-of-the-art facility within a remarkable span of just 4 and a half months.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the up­graded surgical, medical, and ad­ministrative blocks of Services Hospital, where he inspected the modernised wards and expressed satisfaction over the provision of contemporary medical equipment and beds. He also visited nursing counters and doctors’ rooms, di­recting the swift operationalisa­tion of all operation theatres and emphasising the importance of regular cleanliness management in the upgraded blocks.

The CM also inaugurated a digi­tal data storage system for patient records, a significant step towards modernising healthcare services. He commended the high quality of the hospital’s upgradation. Sec­retary Communication and Works provided a detailed overview of the upgradation work, while Sec­retary Health highlighted the en­hanced treatment facilities in the upgraded blocks.

Mohsin Naqvi urged the comple­tion of the new lab and diagnostic centre at Services Hospital, giving specific instructions to the Princi­pal of SIMS (Services Institute of Medical Sciences) in this regard.

Talking to the media after the in­auguration, Mohsin Naqvi recalled his visit to Services Hospital six months ago, stating his shock at the dire state of the facility at that time, remarking that he wouldn’t even send an enemy there for treatment. He praised the rapid transformation of Services Hos­pital into a state-of-the-art facili­ty within 4 and a half months. The ongoing upgradation covers an area of 3 lakh 11 thousand square feet, including the addition of 24 new, state-of-the-art operation theatres, in the 1600-bed hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi applauded the hard work of Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Com­munication and Works, and the Health Department. He specifi­cally mentioned Mansoor Qadir’s dedication, visiting Services Hos­pital twice daily. Mohsin Naqvi also acknowledged the significant work being done by the Commu­nication and Works Department on numerous projects, highlight­ing the exemplary role of the Sec­retary Communication and Works.

Responding to a question re­garding recent allegations of Com­missioner Rawalpindi, Mohsin Naqvi refrained from commenting until the completion of the report.

He noted the increased cost of medicines in hospitals but em­phasised that the budget remains unchanged, adding that the in­coming government could revise the budget if necessary. The Pun­jab government currently spends Rs50 billion on medicines. Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned the upcom­ing completion of Lahore Zoo on February 22.

Expressing confidence in the fu­ture development of the province and country, Mohsin Naqvi em­phasised his commitment to de­fending his officers during his tenure as Chief Minister. He high­lighted efforts to increase the number of nurses and paramed­ic staff, including language train­ing for nurses. He concluded with optimism, envisioning a future of exponential development for his province and country.

The event was attended by pro­vincial ministers Amir Mir, Man­soor Qadir, Secretaries Health, Information, CCPO, Deputy Com­missioner, DG PHA, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital, Spe­cial Secretary Health Department, and other relevant officials.

CM HOSTS AUSTRALIAN HC AT PSL MATCH

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, upon the invitation of Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi, watched the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the Australian High Commission­er, who congratulated him on his election as PCB Chairman.

Expressing his admiration for the successful conduct of PSL 9, the Australian High Commission­er stated, “The enjoyment of the match is doubled in the great at­mosphere at the Gaddafi Stadium.”

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Aus­tralian High Commissioner for at­tending the match and expressed a desire for stronger cricketing ties, saying, “The people of both Pa­kistan and Australia love cricket. Cricket is a game of peace. I want the Australian cricket team to come to Pakistan and play a series.”

The event was attended by pro­vincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Op­erating Officer PCB Salman Na­seer, Political Secretary of the Aus­tralian High Commissioner, and other officials.