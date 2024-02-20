No policy framed by Parliament for implementation of CII’s recommendations: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday in­formed the Senate that the Parliament had not framed any policy or guide­lines for the implementation of the recommendations suggested by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in its annual reports. He was responding to a motion moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JIP) to discuss the non-presentation of the CII’s annual report under clause (4) of Article 230 of the Constitution in the House, strategy for implementa­tion of recommendations of these re­ports and the steps being taken by the government in this regard.

Solangi said under clause (4) of Arti­cle 230 of the Constitution, the CCI an­nual reports had been tabled in both the Houses of the Parliament. The government had fulfilled its responsi­bility, but nothing was recommended to the government by the Parliament for their implementation, he added. “If the Parliament approves any policy or guidelines in this regard then the gov­ernment as per the Rules of Business 1973 will ensure their implementa­tion,” the minister assured.

Presenting the motion, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the CII re­leased its 733-page annual report in 2019-20. He paid tribute to the Coun­cil chairman and staff who strived to create the tedious document giving 53 strategic recommendations, which, he claimed, was not tabled in the Senate.

He added that the CII considered Parliament as supreme, but it was acting a source providing guidance to the Parliament in the light of Quran and Sunnah as per its constitutional mandate. He said that the report shed light on the constitutional amendment bills, recommendations, human rights especially of women, children and mi­norities, and a roadmap for an Islamic economic system against the interest-based system. “There are many stra­tegic recommendations in this report that are not read by the government and the Parliament,” he regretted.

The senator urged the government to ensure the lanuch of CII Report launch at the forum of Parliament and provincial assemblies every year. “The easily doable actions recommended in the report should be promptly adopt­ed through executive orders that do not need legislation,” he suggested. He also proposed that a joint committee of the members of the Senate and the National Assembly be formed to final­ize proposals for the implementation of the CCI’s recommendations.