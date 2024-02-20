Pakistan Armed Services Soldiers Board efforts to take care of retired soldiers lauded

RAWALPINDI - A briefing was held in Rawalpindi un­der the supervision of Major General Nair Naseer, Head of Pakistan Armed Services Soldiers Board. President of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum also attended the function as the chief guest.

The purpose of the briefing was to apprise the delegation of the Ex-Ser­vicemen Society about the objectives and performance of the organization. Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum, president of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society, ex­pressed his views and said: “Our dis­tinguished and professional armed forces organisations take care of their brave soldiers not only during service but also after their retirement, special care is taken for their welfare”. “Paki­stan Armed Service Soldiers Board, an organisation established under the Ministry of Defence, takes special care of retired soldiers.”

Gen Qayyum commended Paki­stan Armed Services Soldiers Board’s performance in this regard, adding, “Since the creation of Paki­stan, 20,000 soldiers have laid down their lives for the security of the country, out of which 10,000 were martyred only in encounters with terrorists.” He maintained, “Looking after the families of the martyrs is our national duty in which the Paki­stan Armed Services Board has a key role.” He appreciated the perfor­mance of the institution, especially the services provided to pensioners, widows and families of martyrs.