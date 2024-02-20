The phonograph, conceived by Thomas Edison in the late 19th century, revolutionised the way we engage with sound. This marvel of ingenu­ity allowed for the reproduction of recorded sound, marking a pivotal moment in human history. Utilis­ing a rotating cylinder wrapped in tinfoil, Edison’s de­vice captured sound vibrations, preserving them for playback. The invention was met with awe and excite­ment, as it brought music, speech, and other auditory experiences into homes and public spaces. The phono­graph laid the foundation for modern audio technol­ogy, shaping entertainment, communication, and the dissemination of information for generations to come.