PML-N gets one more independent member each in both center, Punjab

LAHORE - As the PPP and the PML-N are engaged in negotiations to strike a deal over power-sharing, the latter has gained one additional seat each in both the National and Punjab Assemblies.
Muhammad Idris, an independently elected member from NA-12, Kohistan, and Kashif Naveed Pansota, also an independent member from PP-242, Bahawalnagar, Monday announced to join the PML-N in their separate meetings with party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ataullah Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Muhammad Idris and Kashif Naveed Pansota on joining the PML-N as the two membersexpressed complete confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.