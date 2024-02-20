Tuesday, February 20, 2024
PML-N gets one more independent member each in both center, Punjab

Shehbaz Sharif urges parties to show spirit of cooperation in parliament

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
LAHORE   -  As the PPP and the PML-N are engaged in negoti­ations to strike a deal over power-sharing, the lat­ter has gained one additional seat each in both the National and Punjab Assemblies.

Muhammad Idris, an independently elected member from NA-12, Kohistan, and Kashif Nav­eed Pansota, also an independent member from PP-242, Bahawalnagar, Monday announced to join the PML-N in their separate meetings with party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ataullah Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Sheh­baz Sharif congratulated Muhammad Idris and Ka­shif Naveed Pansota on joining the PML-N as the two membersexpressed complete confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Our Staff Reporter

