The second round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would continue today, a PML-N leader said.

PML-N leader PML-N Azam Nazir Tarar, in an informal conversation with journalists, said the talks are moving forward in a positive manner.

“Some things have already been decided on the matter of PPP's inclusion in the cabinet,” Tarar added.