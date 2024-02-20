Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Pneumonia claims 13 more lives of children in Punjab

Web Desk
2:41 PM | February 20, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Pneumonia claimed 13 more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 304 new cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours.

The health authorities said two children lost their lives during the last 24 hours in Lahore.

Furthermore, Punjab has reported 25073 cases of pneumonia including 5334 in Lahore, according to the health authorities.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in the cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include:

  • Chest pain when you breathe or cough
  • Confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older)
  • Cough, which may produce phlegm
  • Fatigue
  • Fever, sweating and shaking chills
  • Lower than normal body temperature (in adults older than age 65 and people with weak immune systems)
  • Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
  • Shortness of breath

Web Desk

