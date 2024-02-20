Police elevates journalist collaboration for public trust

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police recently conducted a significant session focusing on the interplay between policing and journalism at the Central Police Office in Islamabad, as reported by a public relations officer on Monday. In attendance were key figures including the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, renowned crime reporters from leading media organizations such as Aziz Alvi from Nawa-i-Waqt, Rana Usman, Muhammad Zareef, Zain Hashmi, Ms. Farzana, Fahad Bashir, Zulqarnain, and senior police officers including Muhammad Shohaib, Masood Bangish, and Hassan Watto. During the session, journalists raised pertinent issues and presented recommendations for further enhancements in measures taken by the Islamabad Capital Police to facilitate citizens. Discussions also delved into various aspects of the police force’s daily operations, emphasizing public communication and publicity dimensions. Addressing the session, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan underscored the vital role journalism plays in societal improvement. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to maintain regular interaction with journalists, aiming to disseminate timely and fact-based news. Emphasizing the importance of truth in news, especially concerning the police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan announced the establishment of a Public Relations Branch within the Islamabad Capital Police. This branch is dedicated to ensuring timely and factual news, promoting the best coordination with journalists, and promptly conveying accurate information to the public.