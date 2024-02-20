Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Police elevates journalist collaboration for public trust

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Capital Police re­cently conducted a significant session focusing on the interplay between policing and journalism at the Central Police Office in Is­lamabad, as reported by a public relations officer on Monday. In at­tendance were key figures includ­ing the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, renowned crime reporters from leading media organizations such as Aziz Alvi from Nawa-i-Waqt, Rana Usman, Muhammad Zareef, Zain Hashmi, Ms. Farzana, Fahad Bashir, Zulqa­rnain, and senior police officers including Muhammad Shohaib, Masood Bangish, and Hassan Watto. During the session, jour­nalists raised pertinent issues and presented recommenda­tions for further enhancements in measures taken by the Islam­abad Capital Police to facilitate citizens. Discussions also delved into various aspects of the police force’s daily operations, empha­sizing public communication and publicity dimensions. Address­ing the session, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan underscored the vital role journalism plays in societal improvement. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to maintain regu­lar interaction with journalists, aiming to disseminate timely and fact-based news. Emphasizing the importance of truth in news, especially concerning the police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan announced the establishment of a Public Re­lations Branch within the Islam­abad Capital Police. This branch is dedicated to ensuring timely and factual news, promoting the best coordination with journal­ists, and promptly conveying ac­curate information to the public.

IB upgraded to division level under Cabinet Sectt

Our Staff Reporter

